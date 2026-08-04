Charaideo Sunrisers outclass Tezpur Titans for second Assam Premier League win

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Charaideo Sunrisers produced a clinical all-round performance to register a comfortable seven-wicket victory over Tezpur Titans in the Assam Premier League at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati on Monday. It was the second victory for Charaideo Sunrisers in the competition.

Asked to bat first, Tezpur Titans made a brisk start with Wasim Akram Haque striking 27 off 18 deliveries, while Roshan Topno chipped in with 18 runs. Skipper Nihar Deka contributed with his knock of 21, but regular wickets prevented the innings from gathering momentum. Avijit Singha Roy looked set for a late flourish before retiring hurt on 17, and Danish Ahmed added 20, yet the batting side struggled to stitch together a substantial partnership as Charaideo’s bowlers tightened the screws.

Dibakar Johori was the standout performer with the ball, claiming 3/13 in a decisive three-over spell that dismantled the middle and lower order. He was well supported by Mayukh Hazarika, Abinash Phukan and Amlan Jyoti Das, who picked up a wicket each, while sharp fielding accounted for three run-outs, the best one was from wicketkeeper captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar who made a diving stop at the leg side before broke the stump with a nice throw to remove opener Wasim Haque. Tezpur Titans finished their 20 overs innings on 128/9.

In reply, Charaideo Sunrisers lost their last match hero Pradyun Saikia early, but Kirti and his captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar steadied the innings with a commanding 71-run partnership which took the match away from Texpur. Ghadigaonkar struck 36 off 27 balls with five boundaries, while Kirti played a patient knock of 35 off 35 deliveries, ensuring the chase remained firmly under control despite their team losing a couple of quick wickets around the halfway stage.

Hrishikesh Tamuli remained unbeaten on 20, while Dipak’s unbeaten 19 off 11 balls, featuring two fours and a six, wrapped up the chase with 26 balls to spare.

For Tezpur Titans, Ayushman Malakar impressed with figures of 2/22, while Wasim claimed the other wicket. However, the target proved too modest as Charaideo Sunrisers completed a convincing victory to continue their campaign on a positive note.

Brief Scores: Tezpur Titans: 128/9 in 20 overs (Wasim Akram Haque 27, Nihar Deka 21; Dibakar Johori 3/13, Amlan Jyoti Das 1/21) lost to Charaideo Sunrisers: 132/3 in 15.4 overs (Sumit Ghadigaonkar 36, Kirti Azad Yadav 35, Ayushman Malakar 2/22, Wasim Akram Haque 1/27).

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