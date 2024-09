Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, Assam displayed another spectacular show in the Subroto Cup U-17 Football Tournament in New Delhi on Thursday. The side today thrashed Maharana Pratap Sports College of Dehradun 8-0. While Biliphang Boro and Akash Lohar scored hat-trick in the match, Madan Rai and Changsan netted the other goals.

