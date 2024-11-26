Assam require another 106 runs to win Col CK Nayudu Cricket Trophy

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam needed another 106 runs to win the Col CK Nayudu Cricket Trophy at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday. Chasing 233 runs to win against Pondicherry, Assam finished day III scoring 127/2 in their second innings.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 1st Innings: 170 (51.1 overs), Assam 1st Innings: 186 (73 overs), Pondicherry: 248 (83.2 overs), Assam 2nd Innings: 127/2 (43 overs), Bishal Roy 37, Rituraj Biswas not out 37, Ronit Akhter 27; Rahul Rajeev Yadav 2/37.

Also Read: Assam Cricket Association picked squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali T-20 Trophy

Also Watch: