Ranji Trophy: Assam struggling to avoid defeat against Chandigarh in the Elite group D

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam are struggling to avoid defeat against Chandigarh in the Elite group D Ranji Trophy tie at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday. Hosts, who conceded 108 runs first innings lead, were 144-7 in their second innings at stumps on day III and are now leading by 36 runs only.

Assam started the second inning with a positive note adding 45 runs on the first wicket but the scenario quickly changed after Rahul Hazarika’s dismissal for 22. Top batters like Rahul Hazarika (22), Parvez Musaraf (27), Abhishek Thakuri (24), promoted to number three position today, captain Denish Das (24) and Sibsankar Roy (19)-all failed to convert starts into significant scores. Hosts lost other two wickets in the form of Ruhinandan Pegu (9) and Sidharth Sarma (1).This marked the third time this season when Assam’s middle order faltered highlighting the need for the team management to address this issue urgently.

At stumps Ghadigaonkar was playing on 7 and he was getting support from Mukhtar Hussain (5).

Jagjit Singh picked up four wickets giving away 39 runs.

Earlier Chandigarh, resuming at 301-5, added another 73 runs before finished their first innings at 374. Despite losing both overnight batters Raj Bawa (146) and Mayank Sidhu (57) early, a vital 34-run partnership for the 10th wicket between Nishunk Birla (22) and Rohit Dhanda (14) helped Chandigarh to bolster their total.

Rahul Singh, 4-126, came out with the best bowling figures for Assam. Mukhtar Hussain (3-61), Mrinmoy Dutta (2-82) and Parvej Musaraf (1-16) shared the other wickets.

