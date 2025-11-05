Assam SepakTakraw Association condoles death of Yogendra Singh Dahiya

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam SepakTakraw Association (ASTA) expressed its heartfelt condolences on the tragic demise of Yogendra Singh Dahiya, President of the Sepaktakraw Federation of India (STFI), who passed away in a tragic road accident in Goa along with Ankit, a fellow member of the Sepaktakraw family. In a release Assam Sepak Takraw Association said that under the dynamic leadership of Yogendra Singh Dahiya, Sepaktakraw in India witnessed tremendous growth and recognition, both nationally and internationally.

Also Read: Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket: Assam win by 2 runs