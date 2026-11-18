Christchurch: New Zealand have suffered an injury blow as Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the upcoming two-Test series against India due to fracture on his right hand.

Santner sustained an injury after being struck on the hand while batting during the 5th ODI in Mount Maunganui and scans have since revealed othe 34-year-old has fractured his right hand.

The injury forced him to miss the two Tests against India that commences in Wellington on Thursday. Moreover, he will be racing the clock to be fit for the four-match series with Australia that starts on December 9.

“Scans have revealed that Santner has fractured his right-hand. His return-to-play timeline is being worked through and his involvement in the Test series to Australia will be updated in due course,” New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday.

NZC have added spin-bowling all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, who made his Test debut against Ireland in May, to replace Santner. IANS

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