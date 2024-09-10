Assam women, girls' team win in North East Zonal Inter State Badminton Tournament titles

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam women and junior girls’ team emerged champion in the North East Zonal Inter State Badminton Tournament in the city on Sunday. Women team in the final defeated Manipur 3-1 and the girls’ team in the title clash won against Mizoram 2-0. Assam boys' team finished runners up losing the final to Mizoram 0-2. The men team title was won by Arunachal Pradesh. In the final they defeated Mizoram 3-2.

