Assam: Siddhant Gogoi wins gold in IWLF Junior, Youth and Senior National Weightlifting Championships

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Siddhant Gogoi of Assam won gold medals in the IWLF Junior, Youth and Senior National Weightlifting Championships held at Rainbow Khelo India Residential Academy, Nagrota Bagwan. in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Abhinav Gogoi of Assam won silver and Isangpha Gogoi won two bronze medals in the women’s category.

In the senior men’s 67kg category, Siddhant lifted 286 kg including 122 kg in snatch and 164 kg in clean and jerk. Siddhant, who competed for India in the junior category at the Asian and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships last year and won gold medals in both international competitions, also made his senior debut with a gold medal.

Assam’s Abhinav Gogoi also showcased his talent, earning a silver medal in the youth boys’ 67kg category with lifts of 117 kg in snatch and 137 kg in clean and jerk. Isangpha Gogoi contributed to the state’s success by securing two bronze medals in the women’s junior and yout categories.

