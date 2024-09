Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali bagged gold medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship held in Fiji on Wednesday. He participated in the 73kg Youth category. Bedabrat lifted 136kg in snatch and 164 kg in Clean & Jerk.

