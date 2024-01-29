Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) constitutes new Executive Committee in AGM

GUWAHATI: The Annual General Meeting of Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) was held in the city on Sunday. The Executive Committee of the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association for three-year tenure was constituted in the meeting. All the members elected unopposed.

The list of the elected members included: President: Bidyut Kalita (Asomiya Pratidin). Working President: Sushim Ghosh (Dainik Asom). Vice Presidents: Rajkumar Sharma (Dainik Purvoday), Mrinal Borah (Pratidin Time), Mridumoloy Lukhurakhan (The Assam Tribune), Saurav Kr Borah (Amar Asom), Kulapradip Bhagawati (Dainik Agradoot), Dwijendralal Das (Prantajyoti). General Secretary: Imtiaz Ahmed (Awaz — The Voice). Joint Secretaries: Tauhid Ali Talukdar (Asomiya Pratidin), Dhiren Sarma (Dainik Asom), Kausav Baruah (The Assam Tribune). Assistant Secretaries: Samarendra Sarma (The Assam Tribune), Bhupender Singh (Pratah Khabar), Prarthana Hazarika (The Sentinel). Treasurer: Partha Chakraborty (The Sentinel). Executive Members: Pawan Kumar Jha Murli (Dainik Purvoday), Hirak Jyoti Malakar (News 18, Assam), Pradip Nath (The Eastern Chronicle), Diganta Saharia (Prag News), Suman Dutta (Amar Asom), Bidyut Bikash Baishya (Niyamiya Barta), Jintu Borthakur (Amar Asom), Sukumar Medhi (Freelance), Azad Gogoi (Pratidin Time)

Outgoing President Subodh Malla Barua was unanimously offered the position of Chairman of the Assam Sports Journalists’ Association.

The AGM also appointed the advisors and special invitees for the term 2024-27. Premadhar Sarma, Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, Pabitra Gogoi, Umanand Jaiswal, Diganta Buragohain and Sambhu Majumdar were unanimously adopted as advisors, while Kaustav Moni Kakati, Rajdeep Das, Md Abdul Gani, Santosh Agarwal and Mukut Sarma were adopted as Special Invitees.

