Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) upset defending champion, reach final of TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: A captain’s knock from Rajdeep Das and equally responsible innings from Tauhid Ali Talukdar guided Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) to storm into the final of TOPCEM-ASJA Inter Media Cricket defeating champion Gauhati Press club by 8 wickets at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Media Management, in the other last-four game, crushed Outstation Media XI by 128 runs.

In the first match of the day, Guwahati Press Club won the toss and elected to bat first. They were restricted to a modest total of 139 for seven in 20 overs. In their chase, ASJA reached 143 for two with five balls remaining to be spared.

Rajdeep Das and Gauranga Gogoi (25) made a good foundation putting 40 runs on the opening partnership. Later Rajdeep pairing with Tauhid added another 51 runs on the second wicket before Tauhid and Gautam Sarma (20 not out) took the team to home putting unbeaten 52 runs on the third wicket partnership.

Rajdeep, highest scorer in the innings, scored 46 from 44 balls and there were three hits to the fence. Tauhid remained not out on 40 (30 balls) and his innings had two boundaries and two over boundaries.

Earlier Mriganka Sarma (46) and Nayan Pratim Kumar (14) gave good start to Gauhati Press Club adding 50 runs on the opening partnership. However once Nabajyoti Gohai removed Nayan ASJA came back strongly into the game. Kishore Talukdar (25no) was the other major contributor for the team, Monoj Duwarah (3-12) came out with best bowling figure for ASJA.

In the other match, Media Management opted to bat first after winning the toss and rode piggyback a splendid century by Jagjit Singh (106 not out off 69 balls, 16x4, 1x6) to pile up huge 206 for one in the 20 overs. The Outstation Media batter could never stablise themselves for the big hits as Media Management’s skipper Biswajit Deka’s frequent changes in the bowling attack clicked to restrict to the opponents to a paltry total of 78 for eight in the 20 overs.

Earlier former Assam Cricket Association Secretary Bikash Baruah and veteran sports journalist Jayanta Das inaugurated the tournament on Tuesday.

Brief scores: GPC XI - 139/7 (Mriganka Jyoti Sarma 46, Kishore Talukdar 25 no; Manoj Duwarah 3/12, Abinash Kalita 2/23) lost to ASJA XI – 143/2 (Rajdeep Das 46, Tauhid Ali Talukdar 40 no; Hirak Jyoti Malakar 1/20);

Media Management XI – 206/1 (Jagjit Singh 106 no, Bhargav Baishya 44 no, Biswajit Deka 39; Alpan Bora 1/16) beat Outstation Media XI – 78/8 (Dilip Sharma 14; Abinash Thakuria 3/10, Bastab Hazarika 2/5).

