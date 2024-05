Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Sports Journalists’ Association will organize a memorial meeting in memory of its former treasurer Royal Ahmed who passed away recently following prolonged illness. The memorial meeting will be held at Assam Sports Journalists’ Association office at the RG Baruah Sports complex from 3pm on May 12.

