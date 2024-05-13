Assam Sports Journalists’ Association remembers former treasurer Royal Ahmed

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Sports Journalists’ Association organized a Memorial Meeting in memory of former sports journalist and one of its former treasurers Royal Ahmed at its office on Sunday. Ahmed passed away following prolonged illness at his Kolkata residence on April 21.

The memorial service, presided over by ASJA President Bidyut Kalita, started with floral tributes to the departed soul. It was attended among others by founder president of ASJA Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, former president Pabitra Gogoi, chairman Subodh Malla Barua, working president Sushim Ghosh, secretary Imtiaz Ahmed and several other members of the association.

