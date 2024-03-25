Media Management lift TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championship title

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Media Management XI annexed the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media T20 Cricket Championship title beating host Assam Sports Journalists’ Association (ASJA) XI by 20 runs in the final at Nehru Stadium here on Sunday. Electing to bat first, Media Management posted a modest total of 149 for seven in the stipulated 20 overs. The ASJA batsmen fell 20 runs short when they were restricted to 129 for seven in the 20 overs.

Jagjit Singh, who scored an unbeaten century against Outstation Media XI in the semifinals, anchored the Media Management innings with a patient 36 (2x4), while skipper Biswajit Deka gave him a solid opening support with a 17-run knock. It was, however, Subham Tarafdar (31 not out off 18 balls, 3x6) and Naushad Ali (18, 2x4, 1x6) who brought in the momentum to the innings during the slog overs.

Rupak Baishya was the most successful ASJA bowler having scalped three for 37, while Abinash Kalita claimed two for 35.

ASJA started on a shaky note losing a wicket in the very first over. Skipper Rajdeep Das (35, 4x4) and Tauhid Ali Talukdar (37, 6x4), however, steadied the innings with a 62-run second wicket partnership. The innings was destabilised again with the dismissal of Talukdar till Rupak Baishya (20, 2x6) and Gautam Sarma (14 not out, 2x4) shared a seventh wicket partnership of 24 runs, which could not help the side achieve the target though because it was too late by then.

Biswajit Deka picked up two wickets for 19 runs to be adjudged man of the final match.

