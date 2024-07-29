Assam start with a big win in Junior Boys’ National Football Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a convincing win in the Junior Boys’ National Football Championship for BC Roy Trophy 2024-25 (Tier 2) which kicked off at the Nurul Amin Stadium at Nagaon on Sunday. Manipur, Haryana, and Arunachal Pradesh also won their respective matches in the opening day.

Assam, placed in Group C, comfortably defeated Andhra Pradesh 5-0. While striker Akash Lohar scored four goals, Madhujya Kumar scored the other

In the day’s other matches Manipur toyed with Andaman & Nicobar before winning 15-0, Haryana didn’t encounter too much resistance from Lakshadweep and scored a 3-1 victory. In Group C, Arunachal Pradesh routed Himachal Pradesh 5-0. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resources, Parliamentary Affairs, Information and Public Relations etc in presence of several other guests.

