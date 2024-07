GUWAHATI: Betkuchi High School of Kamrup (M) stormed into the final in the NN Singha Girls Inter District Football Competition defeating Lakwa High School of Sivasagar by 7-0 at Sonapur on Saturday. Mary Mech scored a hat-trick in the game. The other scorers were Pranchalika Gogoi, Doshmie Rowtia, Protibha Rabha and Neha Gurung.

