Assam Swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap Wins Second Silver at Senior National Aquatic Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam swimmer Jahnabi Kashyap clinched her second medal at the 79th Senior National Aquatic Championship in Ahmedabad on Thursday. She won the silver medal in the women’s 100m freestyle event, clocking 57.64 seconds. Earlier on Wednesday, Jahnabi had also secured a silver medal in the 200m freestyle event, continuing her impressive performance at the national championship.

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