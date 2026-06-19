Guwahati to Host 3rd Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship from July 14

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 3rd Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship (CM Cup) will be held in Guwahati from July 14 at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. The six-day tournament is expected to attract around 400 players from across India, along with a number of participants from abroad. Two Grandmasters have already confirmed their participation in the championship.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chess Association secretary Rajib Dhar said the event will offer a total prize purse of Rs 5.20 lakh. The tournament is expected to provide a major platform for budding chess players to compete against top-rated opponents and gain valuable international exposure.

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