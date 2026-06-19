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Guwahati to Host 3rd Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship from July 14

The 3rd Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship will be held in Guwahati from July 14, with 400 players and two Grandmasters set to compete.
Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship
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GUWAHATI: The 3rd Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship (CM Cup) will be held in Guwahati from July 14 at the Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex. The six-day tournament is expected to attract around 400 players from across India, along with a number of participants from abroad. Two Grandmasters have already confirmed their participation in the championship.

Speaking to the media, Assam Chess Association secretary Rajib Dhar said the event will offer a total prize purse of Rs 5.20 lakh. The tournament is expected to provide a major platform for budding chess players to compete against top-rated opponents and gain valuable international exposure.

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Smart City International FIDE Rating Chess Championship
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