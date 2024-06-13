Assam Lad Sanskar Bhuyan Clinches 2 Medals In National Ranking Swimming Championship

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam lad Sanskar Bhuyan won two medals on the final day of the National Ranking Swimming Championship held at the Kalinga Aquatic Complex in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Sanskar clinched one gold medal with a timing of 17:25.00 in 1500m freestyle and collected silver in 800m freestyle (9:09.00).

Earlier, Assam’s budding swimmer Subhrangshini Priyadarshini bagged three medals including a gold in the National Ranking Swimming Championship.

Subrangshini won the gold medal with a timing of 02:11.86 in the 200m freestyle. She added two more silvers to her tally in 1500m freestyle (18:23.12) and 800m freestyle (9:32.43).

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Assam won five medals, two of them gold, in the 32nd National Para Swimming Competition held at Gwalior.

Yesmina Khatun collected a gold and a silver in sub junior girls category while Krishna Das collected the other gold medal in the junior boy’s category.

On the other hand, Anowar Sikdar bagged silver in the men’s event and Sajida Begum won a bronze in the women’s section.

