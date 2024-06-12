Assam Girl Subhrangshini Priyadarshini Clinches 3 Medals In National Ranking Swimming Competition

GUWAHATI: Assam’s budding swimmer Subhrangshini Priyadarshini bagged three medals including a gold in the ongoing National Ranking Swimming Competition held at Kalinga Aquatic Complex in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

The three day-long competition got under way on Monday. Subrangshini won the gold medal with a timing of 02:11.86 in the 200m freestyle. She added two more silvers to her tally in 1500m freestyle (18:23.12) and 800m freestyle (9:32.43).

The swimmer will take part in the 400m freestyle on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Assam won five medals, two of them gold, in the 32nd National Para Swimming Competition held at Gwalior.

Yesmina Khatun collected a gold and a silver in sub junior girls category while Krishna Das collected the other gold medal in the junior boy’s category.

On the other hand, Anowar Sikdar bagged silver in the men’s event and Sajida Begum won a bronze in the women’s section.

ALSO READ: Ace India swimmer Srihari Nataraj wins silver at Mare Nostrum swimming tour

ALSO WATCH: