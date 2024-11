Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam took a 16-run first innings lead against Pondichery on day II in the fianl of Col CK Nayudu Cricket at the ACA Stadium here on Sunday. In reply to Pondichery’s first innings total 170, Assam, started the day from their overnight score 92-5, were bowled out 186 in their first innings. Pondichery were 123-2 in their second innings at stumps.

