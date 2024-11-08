Ranji Trophy: Denish Das leads Assam’s strong reply to Tamil Nadu at ACA Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam displayed good consistency in their performance on Day II of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu at the ACA Stadium here on Thursday. The hosts first bowled out Tamil Nadu quickly in the morning at 338 in their first innings and later they finished the day scoring 176/3 in their first innings.

Captain, Denish Das, played a crucial role with the bat, remained unbeaten scoring a half-century and he was accompanied by Sibsankar Roy at stumps.

Chasing Tamil Nadu’s first-innings total 338, Assam started well with an opening partnership of 49 runs between Parvez Musaraf and Rishav Das. However, Musaraf was dismissed on individual score 18. Rishav completed half-century, his 14th in first class cricket, and was well set for a big innings but the opener lost his wicket scoring 54 (4X7) when the team’s total was 89.

The early departure of Subham Mondal (16), who came in at number three, created a brief moment of pressure for Assam as hosts posted only 105 at that time. However, Captain Denish steadied the ship with a responsible knock and he got good support from Sibsankar Roy. The duo on fourth wicket unbroken partnership produced 71 runs playing 198 balls together.

Denish, altogether faced 116 balls, scored unbeaten 54 (fourth half century in first class cricket) with the help of seven boundaries. Sibsankar played a patient knock and he took 96 balls to score 23 and there were three boundaries.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu resumed day’s play from their overnight score of 299/7 and managed to extend their total to 338 in the first innings. Two overnight not out batters Mohamed Ali and Sonu Yadav put 63 runs before the partnership was broken by Mrinmoy Dutta on team’s total 334. Tamil Nadu lost the last two wickets adding just four runs on the board. Mohamed Ali remained unbeaten on 49.

Assam used five bowlers-Mukhtar Hussain, Darshan Rajbongshi, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh and Sarupam Purkayasth- and all collected two wickets each.

