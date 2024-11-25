Northeast India Hosts First "Green Marathon" at Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: The Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2024, Northeast India’s first "Green Marathon," was held on Sunday at Assam Rifles headquarters in Laitkor, Shillong, with over 1,900 participants from 28 states and three union territories. Organized under the Fit India Movement and launched in 2021, the event promotes national unity, wellness, and environmental sustainability.

Championing a zero-plastic initiative and robust recycling efforts, the marathon featured three categories: the 21 km "Cloud Chase," 10 km "Pine Path," and 5 km "Crystal Stream." Participants of all age groups competed, with 347 in the 21 km race, 826 in the 10 km, and 776 in the 5 km category. Brand ambassador and legendary boxer MC Mary Kom led the 10 km "Pine Path" run.

The event distributed Rs 18.15 lakhs in cash prizes to 48 winners across categories, along with medals, certificates, T-shirts, and 150 consolation prizes. In the 21 km race, Mr. Kailash Chaudhary from 20 Assam Rifles emerged victorious in the men’s category with a timing of 1:05:30, while Miss Anjali Kumari from Bihar topped the women’s category with 1:19:43.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, AVSM, VM, VSM, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command, graced the event as the chief guest. Applauding the initiative, he remarked: “It’s a great feeling being part of the half marathon organized by Assam Rifles. It’s wonderful to see a very large number of participants from across India, especially women and children. I hope the participation keeps increasing and it becomes a major event in the days to come.”

The marathon’s popularity continues to grow, with participation doubling compared to the previous year. Beyond fitness, the event embodies a broader mission of fostering unity and environmental awareness in the region.

