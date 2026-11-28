Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered a comprehensive innings and 163-run victory over Nagaland in the Cooch Behar Trophy match at Jalan Outdoor Stadium in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Replying to Assam’s first-innings total of 293, Nagaland were bowled out for just 79. Amit Choudhury led the bowling attack with five wickets for 16 runs, while Chirantan Khataniar claimed two for eight. Sonyelo Kent (13) and Amongti Longkumer (12) were the only notable contributors with the bat.

Forced to follow on, Nagaland fared no better in their second innings, managing only 51 in 27 overs. Prithwiraj Kaishyap starred with the ball, taking five wickets for 15 runs, while Khataniar picked up three for 10. Choudhury and Nitrik Raj Gogoi claimed one wicket each to complete Assam’s emphatic victory.

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