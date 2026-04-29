Assam to Host Series of National and International Junior Tennis Ranking Tournaments from May

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Tennis Association, along with its affiliated clubs, will organise a series of national ranking junior tennis tournaments across the state starting on May 4.

The opening events—AITA Championship Series tournaments for boys and girls in the under-14 and under-16 categories—will be held at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in the city from May 4.

This will be followed by an international event, the Asian Juniors tournament for boys and girls under 16, to be hosted by Jorhat Tennis Club from May 11.

Kalyani Club of Numaligarh Refinery Limited will organise an AITA Super Series tournament from July 6. Subsequently, the All Assam Tennis Association will host the OIL AITA Super Series for boys and girls in the under-12 and under-14 categories at Chachal from July 13.

Jorhat Tennis Club will again stage a national ranking event—the JTC AITA Super Series—beginning July 20. The series of tournaments will conclude with the OIL AITA Super Series for boys and girls in the under-14 and under-16 categories, to be organized by the All Assam Tennis Association from August 10 in Guwahati.

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