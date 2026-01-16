Assam Triumphs Over Punjab to Reach Vijay Merchant Semis

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam stormed into the semi final in the Vijay Merchant cricket defeating Punjab by three wickets in the quarter final at Vadodara on Wednesday. Assam needed 393 runs to win the match and they reached the target losing seven wickets. Aman Yadav played a match-winning knock of 89 off 134 balls and was declared Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round performance. He was well supported by Sameer Mahato (48), Sujad Islam (47), Swarnav Srihit Guru Das (46) and Reyan Nandey (38). Assam will face Maharashtra in the semi-final and the match will begin on January 18 at Rajkot.

