Assam win 19 medals on Day 1 of North East Games in Nagaland

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The first day of the North East Games, held in Nagaland, witnessed a spectacular performance by the athletes from Assam, who clinched an impressive haul of 19 medals, including four gold, 10 silver, and five bronze medals, on Tuesday.

Pahi Keot kicked off Assam’s golden run by winning the 1500-metre race, clocking in at 4 minutes and 52 seconds. Rimpi Burhagohain followed suit, striking gold in the 100-metre sprint with a time of 12.11 seconds. The relay team’s victory in the 4x400 meters, with a timing of 4 minutes and 5.57 seconds, added to the tally. Mamta Doley’s gold in the discus throw, with a throw of 30.78 metres, and Madhurjya Arandhara’s silver in the men’s discus throw, with a throw of 41.40 metres.

In archery, Assam’s archers also made their mark. Mukesh Boro won a bronze medal in Recurve Men 70 metres, while Sonali Basumatary secured a silver in Recurve Women 70 metres. Arnab Jyoti Deka won a silver medal in Compound Men 50 metres.

The Assam Pencak Silat Team demonstrated their skills, winning seven silver medals and two bronze medals.

On the tennis courts, Assam’s men’s and women’s teams won their matches against Nagaland, both by a score of 3-0.

In table tennis, the Assam women’s team started their campaign on a high note, defeating Sikkim 3-0 in their first league match. The men’s team, meanwhile, showcased resilience by overcoming last year’s champions, Mizoram, with a score of 3-2.

The Assam badminton men’s team displayed dominance by defeating Meghalaya 3-0 and securing a spot in the semifinals. The volleyball team also began their campaign with a resounding victory, beating Sikkim 3-0.

