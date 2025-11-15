Assam win 4 medals in All India Postal Table Tennis Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won 4 medals in 40th All India Postal Table Tennis Championship that concluded in Visakapattanam on Friday. Among the four medals, all are bronze, one won in mens team event. Kaushik Kumar Phukan and Elsayeed M Hussain won bronze in mens singles while Mens doubles team also bagged a bronze. There is more good news as Kaushik Kumar Phukan and Elsayeed M Hussain are selected in the Indian Postal Table Tennis team.

