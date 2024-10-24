Assam win 9 medals in National Para Swimming Championship in Panji

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won nine medals in the National Para Swimming Championship held in Panji, Goa. Nine medals included three gold, four silver and two bronze. Krishna Das of Assam won two gold medals in the junior boys’ 100m best stroke and the 200m freestyle. Surya Saikia won third gold medal for Assam in the 50m best stroke. He also collected a silver in the 50m freestyle. Yesmin Khatun of Assam won three silver medals in the tournament. In the junior girls’ category, Yesmin won silver medal in the 100m best stroke, freestyle and in the 50m best stroke. Assam’s Sajida Begum won bronze in the senior women’s 100m best stroke and Preeti Das collected a bronze in the 50m best stroke.

