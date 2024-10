Assam win by 193 runs over Mizoram in Col C K Nayudu cricket at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam registered an innings and 193 runs victory over Mizoram in Col C K Nayudu cricket held at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, Anand on Tuesday. Brief scores: Mizoram 1st Innings:175, Assam 1st Innings: 493/9 Dec (131.3 overs), Rituraj Biswas 171, Jay Borah 129, Nihar Deka 57; Naveen 2/110, Nunfela 2/55. Mizoram 2nd Innings:123 (42 overs), Nasib 28, Tetea 26, Naveen 22 not out; Amlanjyoti Das 3/37, Akshay Kumar Deka 3/19, Dipjyoti Saikia 2/16.

