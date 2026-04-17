Assam’s Monika Dal and Mridupam Baruah punch into quarterfinals at National Youth Boxing Championship

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Two Assam boxers advanced to the quarterfinals at the 8th Men’s and Women’s National Youth Boxing Championship at the Don Bosco University hall in Sonapur Today.

Mridupam Baruah moved into the last eight in the boys’ 75kg category, defeating his Mizoram opponent 4-1 in the pre-quarterfinals on Wednesday while in the girls’ 48kg category, Monika Dal also secured a quarterfinal berth with a 4-1 win over a Tamil Nadu boxer.

BFI president Ajay Singh, who is attending the event, praised the arrangements and described Assam’s hosting as being of international standard. He said the future of Indian boxing lies in the Northeast.

He also added: “India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. We are confident that Indian boxers will deliver strong performances on home soil. Boxers from the Northeast will play a key role in that.”

The championship will conclude on April 19.

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