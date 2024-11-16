Assam’s Phaagun Jyoti wins doubles title in National Ranking AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Phaagun Jyoti clinched the U-14 girl’s doubles title in the National Ranking AITA Championship Series Tennis Tournament which concluded at the Hawk Tennis Academy, Rohtak in Haryana on Friday. In the Girls under 14 doubles Phaagun partnering with Aradhana Tehlan of Haryana defeated Ira Choudhury of Delhi and Samyara Jain of Telangana 6-1, 6-0. She also finished runners up In the girls U-12 singles. Phaagun lost the final to Ira Choudhury of Delhi 2-6, 2-6.

