Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Top seed in boys under 12 singles event Riyaan Dutta bowed out from the Swastik AITA Talent Series Tennis losing his semi final ties at the AITA Tennis complex on Wednesday. Riyaan lost the semi final match to 3rd seed Anoy Sarma in straight sets 6-4, 6-0. All the finals of the tournament will be held on Thursday.

