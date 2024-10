Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The second day of the Swastik AITA Talent Series Tennis tournament witnessed two major upsets in the boys and girls U-12 singles respectively. In the boy’s singles quarter finals 8th seeded Ayaan Rahman ousted 2nd seed Anirban Deka in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(6). In the girl’s singles semifinals 2nd seed Ayushree Nath lost to Dhayanaa A. Morang in three sets 5-7, 6-1, 6-2.

