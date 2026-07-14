OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament begins in Guwahati

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The OIL-AITA Super Series Tennis Tournament for boys’ and girls’ Under-12 and Under-14 categories started at the All Assam Tennis Association complex in Chachal on Monday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Chitra Mohan Borah, Executive Director (PLS), OIL India Limited. Persistent rain disrupted play throughout the opening day, limiting the schedule to just 23 matches. The doubles events are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

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