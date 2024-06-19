Guwahati: Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Championship To Begin From July 9

GUWAHATI: The sixth edition of the Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess championship will be held in Guwahati's Assam Down Town University Auditorium from July 9.

Around 250 players from different parts of the country will take part in the competition which carries total cash awards of Rs 3,00,000.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Maria’s Public School (27.5 points) bagged the best school award in the 1st DPSG Invitational Inter School Rapid Chess Championship that concluded at the Delhi Public School, Guwahati premises.

Sarasvat Deka of Delhi Public School, Guwahati received the best player of the tournament award. He collected 6 points from the same number of rounds. The youngest participant award was given to Samaya Pansari of Royal Global School.

