Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 600+ runs in four consecutive IPL seasons

DHARAMSALA: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli became the first batter to tally 600+ runs in four consecutive seasons in the Indian Premier League. Kohli achieved the feat during RCB’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. This is Kohli’s sixth 600+ run season in total.

On Tuesday, Kohli scored a stylish 43 off 25 before he was bowled by Jason Holder. During the knock he also moved to fourth in the Orange Cap standings for the season. Agencies

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