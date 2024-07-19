Baibhabee Das named as captain for Girls U-15 Inter District Cricket tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Sports Association announced its squad for the forthcoming Girls U-15 Inter District Cricket tournament which will kick off on July 20 in various parts of the State. Baibhabee Das was named the captain of the Guwahati team. Guwahati are placed in group ‘A’ and the matches of this group will be held at the Nehru stadium.

Squad: Baibhabee Das (Cap): Aradhya Choudhury, Nishita Bhattacharyya, Sinayana Pathak, Saanvi Jain, Sikha Boro, Anandi Kumari, Jigyasha Baishya, Grisha Chetri, Nafasat Begum, Nirmita Sinha, Rehnuma Ahmed, Anna Kashyap, Baibhabi Bharadwaj, Trisha Dutta.

Coach : Rajib Rajbangshi. Manager : Nazneen Sultana.

