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Barpeta Braves beat Nagaon Rangers by 14 runs (DLS) in Assam Premier League

Barpeta Braves beat Nagaon Rangers by 14 runs via DLS in a rain-hit Assam Premier League match, earning their fifth win in eight games.
Barpeta Braves
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Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves registered their 5th win in 8 matches at the Assam Premier League as they beat Nagaon Rangers by 14 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected match on Sunday night.

Chasing 133 runs, Barpeta comfortably reached at 109 runs in 16 overs losing one wicket when rain stopped play. Later, their were declared winner by DLS method. In chase, their openers put on 34 runs in Power play. They captain Denis Das took the charge with Saurav Dihingia. Denis remained unbeaten at 46 off 32 balls with Saurav (40 off 46 balls).

Earlier, Nagaon Rangers, invited to bat, scored 133-6 in their 20 overs.  Jitu Ali played a solid unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 48 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. But he didn’t receive too much support from the other end. Dhruv Bora (20) was the other major contributor. Bikiran Das finished 2-18.

Player                                 MAT   RUNS HS     AVG      SR         50s

1. Bishal Saha                      8     368     81     52.57   124.32     4

2. Sibsankar Roy      8     256     62    36.57             131.96     1

3. Rohit Sen             8    251     96    31.38   178.01       2

4.  Pradyun Saikia     8    244     68     40.67    155.41     2

5.Swarupam Purkayastha 8    243     99     48.60    138.07      2

6. Sumit Ghadigaonkar8  237   107  39.50  137.79 1 1

7.  Denis Das            8     235     72     47.00    135.06     3

8.  Nihar Deka          8     222     72     27.75     118.72     1

9.  Sanjay Singh       6    214     81     42.80    141.72      2

10. Roshan Topno   8     211     72      30.14    131.06     1

Points Table

Position Team                 M  W  L  N/R  Pts   NRR

1       Dibrugarh Warriors           8   6   2   0    12    +0.328

2       Barak Legends    8   5   2   1    11    +0.439

3       Guwahati Royals               8   5   3   0    10    +0.684

4       Barpeta Braves   8   5   3   0    10    +0.594

5       Charaideo Sunrisers  8   3   4  1    7     +0.001

6       Nagaon Rangers 8   2   5   1    5      -0.420

7       Jorhat Stallions  8   2   5   1    5      -0.624

8       Tezpur Titans      8   2   6   0    4      -1.181

Leading Wicket takers:

Player                                   MAT    OVR  WK BBI     AVG      ECN

1. Shubham Gupta   8       28    16    4/17   10.69   6.11

2. Deepak Gohain     7      28    15    3/11   10.80   5.79

3. Mohit Thakur        8        25    14    3/12   11.57   6.48

4. Bastab Roy         8        27.4 13    3/29   14.69   6.90   

5. Doikho Das          6       20    13    4/33   12.00   7.80   

6.Ayushman Malakar8      26    13    3/27   19.54   9.77

7. Mrinmoy Dutta     7       26.5 11    3/27   19.64   8.05

8.  Dibakar Johri      8        25.5 11    3/13   20.45   8.71

9.  Jitumoni Kalita    8       26    10    3/12   15.00   5.77

10. Rajesh Prasad    7      22    10    3/14   15.00   6.82

n Best Bowling Figures:

         Player           M        BBI          AVG        SR          

1. Prachurya Kataki                 8        5/19         18.83       8.00        

2. Bikiran Das          7        4/13         14.00       11.56      

3. Shubham  Gupta     8     4/17         10.69       10.50      

4. Reshab Dipak       7        4/18         18.25       18.00      

5. Doikho Das          6        4/33         12.00       9.23        

6. Deepak Gohain                   8        3/11         13.47       12.40      

7. Jitumoni Kalita       8        3/12         15.00       15.60      

8. Mohit Thakur        8        3/12         11.57       10.71      

9. Dibakar Johri        8        3/13         20.45       14.09      

10. Rituraj Biswas                   8        3/14         15.00       14.60

Also Read: Dibrugarh Warriors clinch Assam Premier League semifinal spot with win over Jorhat Stallions

Assam Premier League
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