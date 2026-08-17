Barpeta Braves beat Nagaon Rangers by 14 runs (DLS) in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Barpeta Braves registered their 5th win in 8 matches at the Assam Premier League as they beat Nagaon Rangers by 14 runs (DLS method) in the rain-affected match on Sunday night.

Chasing 133 runs, Barpeta comfortably reached at 109 runs in 16 overs losing one wicket when rain stopped play. Later, their were declared winner by DLS method. In chase, their openers put on 34 runs in Power play. They captain Denis Das took the charge with Saurav Dihingia. Denis remained unbeaten at 46 off 32 balls with Saurav (40 off 46 balls).

Earlier, Nagaon Rangers, invited to bat, scored 133-6 in their 20 overs. Jitu Ali played a solid unbeaten knock of 76 runs from 48 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. But he didn’t receive too much support from the other end. Dhruv Bora (20) was the other major contributor. Bikiran Das finished 2-18.

Player MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 50s

1. Bishal Saha 8 368 81 52.57 124.32 4

2. Sibsankar Roy 8 256 62 36.57 131.96 1

3. Rohit Sen 8 251 96 31.38 178.01 2

4. Pradyun Saikia 8 244 68 40.67 155.41 2

5.Swarupam Purkayastha 8 243 99 48.60 138.07 2

6. Sumit Ghadigaonkar8 237 107 39.50 137.79 1 1

7. Denis Das 8 235 72 47.00 135.06 3

8. Nihar Deka 8 222 72 27.75 118.72 1

9. Sanjay Singh 6 214 81 42.80 141.72 2

10. Roshan Topno 8 211 72 30.14 131.06 1

Points Table

Position Team M W L N/R Pts NRR

1 Dibrugarh Warriors 8 6 2 0 12 +0.328

2 Barak Legends 8 5 2 1 11 +0.439

3 Guwahati Royals 8 5 3 0 10 +0.684

4 Barpeta Braves 8 5 3 0 10 +0.594

5 Charaideo Sunrisers 8 3 4 1 7 +0.001

6 Nagaon Rangers 8 2 5 1 5 -0.420

7 Jorhat Stallions 8 2 5 1 5 -0.624

8 Tezpur Titans 8 2 6 0 4 -1.181

Leading Wicket takers:

Player MAT OVR WK BBI AVG ECN

1. Shubham Gupta 8 28 16 4/17 10.69 6.11

2. Deepak Gohain 7 28 15 3/11 10.80 5.79

3. Mohit Thakur 8 25 14 3/12 11.57 6.48

4. Bastab Roy 8 27.4 13 3/29 14.69 6.90

5. Doikho Das 6 20 13 4/33 12.00 7.80

6.Ayushman Malakar8 26 13 3/27 19.54 9.77

7. Mrinmoy Dutta 7 26.5 11 3/27 19.64 8.05

8. Dibakar Johri 8 25.5 11 3/13 20.45 8.71

9. Jitumoni Kalita 8 26 10 3/12 15.00 5.77

10. Rajesh Prasad 7 22 10 3/14 15.00 6.82

n Best Bowling Figures:

Player M BBI AVG SR

1. Prachurya Kataki 8 5/19 18.83 8.00

2. Bikiran Das 7 4/13 14.00 11.56

3. Shubham Gupta 8 4/17 10.69 10.50

4. Reshab Dipak 7 4/18 18.25 18.00

5. Doikho Das 6 4/33 12.00 9.23

6. Deepak Gohain 8 3/11 13.47 12.40

7. Jitumoni Kalita 8 3/12 15.00 15.60

8. Mohit Thakur 8 3/12 11.57 10.71

9. Dibakar Johri 8 3/13 20.45 14.09

10. Rituraj Biswas 8 3/14 15.00 14.60

Also Read: Dibrugarh Warriors clinch Assam Premier League semifinal spot with win over Jorhat Stallions