Barpeta Braves register first win against Tezpur Titans in Assam Premier League

Our Sports Reporter

Guwahati: Barpeta Braves registered their first win in the Assam Premier League as they beat Tezpur Titans by10 runs in Match 9 here at the ACA Stadium on Wednesday.

Batting first, Barpeta Braves were bundled out for 124 in 20 overs. In reply, Tezpur Titans could score 114 runs in 19.5 overs.

Barpeta lost opener Kabir Hasan in the third overs and lost Kunal Sharma in the fifth. Their star batter Denish Das, who failed to contribute much in earlier matches, took the responsibility of the innings and hit 50 runs from 34 balls. Opener Saurav Dihingia added 25 runs. Danish Ahmed claimed 3 wickets for 15.

In reply, Rajesh Prashad grabbed both openers in the second over of the innings. Avijit Roy tried to rebuild the innings with 36-run knock from 40 balls. They needed 16 runs from the last over, but could score 5 runs.

Brief scores: Barpeta Braves 124/10 in 20 overs (Denish Das 50, Saurav Dihingia 25, Danish Ahmed 3/15, Ayushman Malakar 2/17) beat Tezpur Titans 114/10 in 19.5 overs (Avijit Roy 36, Danish Ahmed 19, Rajesh Prashad 3/14, Dipjyoti Saikia 3/26, Abhilash Maurya 2/17).

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