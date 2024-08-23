Guwahati: President XI, Barpeta win in J K Barooah U 19 Inter District Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: President XI and Barpeta won their respective matches in the J K Barooah U 19 Inter District Cricket held in two different venues on Thursday. While President XI, at Goalpara, defeated Nazira by a huge margin of 188 runs, Barpeta, in their home ground, beat Silchar by 3 wickets. Dyutimoy Nath of President XI scored 101 not out from 87 balls

Brief scores: President XI vs Nazira: President XI: 287/4 (50 overs), Dyutimoy Nath not out 101, Bineet Dey 57, Nazira: 99 (26.5 overs), Deepak Khaklari 31, Rohmot Ali 21, Shreyansh Agarwal 4/9.

Silchar Vs Barpeta: Silchar 142 (46.1 overs), Abhisekh Deb 30, Biplab Sinha 25, Bishnu Das 3/19, Shamim Hussain 3/27, Barpeta:143/7 (49.2 overs), Sidhyan Mahato 35 no, Rajiv Lochan Das 33, Anurag Kumar Sinha 4/27.

