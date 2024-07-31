BC Roy Junior National Football: Assam register 2nd win over Himachal Pradesh 4-0 at Nagaon

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Hosts Assam registered second victory in the BC Roy Junior National Football defeating Himachal Pradesh 4-0 at Nagaon today. Partha Dekaboruah (36') opened the scoring for Assam, and Rosan Dungdung (45+2') increased the lead. In the second half, Akash Lohar (49') and Kamsemlal Vaephei (57') added two more goals to complete the rout. In the other games held on Tuesday, Sikkim triumphed over Andhra Pradesh 4-2.,Nagaland thrashed Lakshadweep 7-0 and Manipur beat Haryana 2-0.

