Bedabrat Bharali Bags Gold with Record at Commonwealth Junior Weightlifting

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam weightlifter Bedabrat Bharali delivered a stellar performance in the junior category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Competing in the 79 kg category, Bedabrat clinched gold medal, setting new records in all three events.

He lifted 145 kg in the snatch, 181 kg in the clean and jerk, and recorded a total lift of 326 kg — each mark establishing a new record in the competition.

Bedabrat becomes the fifth weightlifter from Assam to represent India in this edition of the championship and the latest to return home with a medal-winning performance.

Also Read: Messi’s Brace Takes Inter Miami CF To Leagues Cup Final With Comeback Win Over Orlando City

Also Watch: