Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Beltola CCC and SPSCA won their respective matches in the Dilip Kumar Chanda and Minati Chanda Memorial U-12 Cricket held in the city today. While in the first game of the day Beltola CCC beat MCCC by six wickets, SPSCA thrashed Rhino Land CA by 87 runs.

Also Watch: