WeRNorthEast (WeRNE) lift Inter-school/academy cricket title defeats South Point School by 58 runs

GUWAHATI: WeRNorthEast (WeRNE) emerged champion defeating South Point School by 58 runs in the final of the 3rd TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-School/Cricket Coaching Centre Under-16 Cricket Tournament played at Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. It’s the second occasion when WeRNE lift the title.

Invited to bat first WeRNE posted 157 losing all the wickets in 40 overs with the help of Akhtar Hussain’s 27 and Manish Mahato’s 25. Extras were the highest contributors to the board with 43 runs for WeRNE though. Rahul Tamuli of South Point notched up 4 wickets for 48 runs in 8 overs.

In reply a disciplined bowling and good back up from the fielders helped WRNE to bowl out South Point for a paltry total of 99 in 26.5 overs. Bhim Chetry wreaked havoc with a fifer. Abhinav Chowdhury (25) and Darmiyan (23) showed some determination in the middle but that was not enough. Arman Ali also picked up 2 wickets.

During the presentation ceremony of the school/coaching centre tournament, the prizes of the TOPCEM-ASJA Inter-Media Sports Festival were also presented on Wednesday.President (Sales & Marketing), TOPCEM Cement Dr Anil Kapoor, veteran sports organizer and founder of ASJA Balendra Mohan Chakravarty, ASJA Chairman Subodh Malla Barua, The Assam Tribune’s Executive Editor PJ Baruah, veteran sports organizers Taher Ahmed and Rajib Prakash Baruah along with Arjuna Awardee Lawn Bowls Player Nayan Moni Saikia graced the occasion.

Rituraj Barthakur of The Assam Tribune has been awarded as the most valuable player of the sports festival for reaching most of the finals.

Individual awards (Inter-School/Cricket Coaching Centre Under-16 Cricket): Player of the final: Bhim Chetry; Best fielder: Rahul Tamuli; Best bowler: Bhim Chetry; Best batter: Darmiyan; Player of the tournament: Bhim Chetry; Hattrick special award: Arman Ali.

