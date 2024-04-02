Bhuban Chetri takes hat-trick, WeRNE win at Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: WeRNE thrashed Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre by nine wickets in the opening game of the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter Organization Cricket Tournament held at the Nehru Stadium here today. The star of the day was Bhuban Chetri of winning team who took a hat-trick and later received man of the match award.

Elected to bat, Guwahati Cricket Coaching Centre wasn’t able to bat full of their quotaand the entire team were bowled out 98 in 39.5 overs. Bhuban picked up 3-22 and he got good support from Md Taijuddin (2-0) and Manish Mahato (2-22). Piyush (29) was the top scorer for Guwahati Cricket coaching Centre.

WeRNE needed just 13.3 overs to chase the winning runs losing single wicket. Diwiz Pathak played an attractive knock and remained not out on 50 (25 balls, 4X3, 6x5).Shreeraj Goenka (26 no) was giving him support when the game came to an end.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament was held at the same venue this afternoon and it was attended by Divya Chhawchharia and Ashwini Chhawchharia from the family of trophy donor, former Ranji Cricketer Mukut Das, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Nasir Gul Khan, Tauhid Ali Talukdar and Jyoti Medhi, president of Bud Cricket Club Rajdeep Oja and Gunjal Dutta, GM, Reliance.

Also Read: WeRNorthEast (WeRNE) lift Inter-school/academy cricket title defeats South Point School by 58 runs

Also Watch: