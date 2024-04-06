Big win for ACA Cricket Academy in Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter-Organization Cricket

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: ACA Cricket Academy thrashed Triranga Cricket CC by 80 runs in the 9th Sitaram Chhawchharia U-19 Inter-Organization Cricket match at the Nehru Stadium here today. Mohit Thakur, 25 and 5-23, of the winning team was the star of the game.

Brief scores; ACA Cricket Academy 166 (33.5 overs), Bineet Dey 43, Mohit Thakur 25, SK Jnyanam 3-25, Triranga CCC 86 (22 overs), Mohit Thakur 5-23, Alham Wahid 3-16.

