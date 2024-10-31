Big win for Gauhati Town Club as the thrash Green Valley in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club (GTC) registered a huge 4-0 victory over FC Green Valley in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. While N Henery Singh scored twice in the game, N Binan Singh and Kh Biswamitra Meiti were the other scorers. The win ensured Gauhati Town Club to stay at the top of the points table after the end of fourth round. Both Sunrise and Gauhati Town Club collected 10 points each but Gauhati Town Club are at number one position due to better goal difference.

There will be a two days break in the league because of Kali Puja and Diwali festival. The competition will resume on November 2 with the match between Dynamo and Navajyoti.

Also Read: Guwahati: Huge victory for Gauhati Town Club in GSA A Division Football

Also Watch: