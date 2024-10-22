Gauhati Town Club win against Maharana in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Town Club secured a thrilling 2-1 victory against arch-rivals Maharana AC in the GSA A Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium today. All the action unfolded in the last 45-minute of the game after a goalless first half.

N H Singh broke the deadlock for Gauhati Town Club in the 69th minute, giving his team the lead. Just 10 minutes later, A Basumatary doubled the advantage, putting Gauhati Town Club in a strong position. Maharana AC fought back, with Samar Kumeer scoring a late goal three minutes before the final whistle, but it wasn’t enough to level the match.

Tuesday’s match: FC Green Valley vs Nabajyoti Club.

