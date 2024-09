Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Numaligarh HS School made a good start in the Subroto Cup U-17 Football defeating Sainik School by 6-0 in their opening game in New Delhi on Monday. While Roshan Dungdung scored twice, Madan Rai, Biliphang Boro, Partha Deka and Sukra Urang netted one goal each.

